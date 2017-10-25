Bill Hamid officially signs with FC Midtjylland

Bill Hamid officially signs with FC Midtjylland

Featured

Bill Hamid officially signs with FC Midtjylland

 

Bill Hamid is now officially set for Denmark.

FC Midtjylland announced on Wednesday that the club has signed the former D.C. United goalkeeper on a free transfer. Hamid is set to replace the outgoing Michael Falkesgaard as he joins the club in January on a four-and-a-half year deal.

“We are pleased that we can add Bill Hamid with our squad in FC Midtjylland,” said coach Jess Thorup. “He is a good goalkeeper with many good years ahead and we look forward to coming to the club at the turn of the year.”

“Bill Hamid is a very athletic goalkeeper and he has a huge physique,” added goalkeeper coach Nikolai Pold, who has primarily scouted the American goalkeeper. “He is fast on the feet and good in the field. He fills a lot in the field because of both his size and physique, but also because of his great winning mentality and verbal presence. So we look forward to seeing what he can contribute in FC Midtjylland.”

Hamid now departs D.C. United, the only club he’s played for since signing as an 18-year-old Homegrown product. The goalkeeper made 184 appearances for D.C. while earning two caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

3 comments
  • Helium-3

    If he arrives on a free transfer, why does he have to wait until transfer window opens to play? I thought out of contract players are exempt from the transfer window? Is it because his DCU contract expires 12/31?

    Like

    Reply
  • Postmaster

    Bill Hamid is a great keeper. For several years he has singlehandedly made an awful DCUnited team achieve nearly mediocre results. [I say this as a supporter of DCU.] He can be counted upon on a regular basis to contribute big plays that save points. It’s a real shame that untimely injuries have largely kept him out of the national team picture. If not for them, I think he would clearly now have the inside track as a proven younger talent. Best wishes for it all coming together for him in Denmark.

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home