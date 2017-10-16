MLS Weekend Rewind: Week 33

The playoff picture cleared up quite a bit thanks to a frantic Sunday of MLS action. Four more teams all sealed their spot in the MLS postseason party and only one spot remains. Here’s a look at all the coverage from the penultimate week of the MLS regular season.

The playoff bound Columbus Crew SC spoiled Kaka’s home finale by toppling Orlando City SC 1-0. (READ)

Nemanja Nikolic’s hat trick powered the Chicago Fire by the Philidelphia Union. (READ)

The New York Red Bulls and Atlanta United battled to a scoreless draw at Red Bull Arena. (READ)

Toronto FC tied the MLS record for most points in a season with a 1-0 win over Montreal Impact. (READ)

The Revs took down a ten man New York City FC thanks to a goal from Diego Fagundez. (READ)

Real Salt Lake are still in the playoff hunt even though they lost a Rocky Mountain Cup match agaisnt the Colorado Rapids. (READ)

Romain Alessandrini’s brace led the LA Galaxy past Minnesota United 3-0. (READ)

The San Jose Earthquakes moved into sixth place in the West with a late equalizer on the Vancouver Whitecaps. (READ)

Diego Valeri had a goal and two assists as the Portland Timbers sealed a playoff spot with a 4-0 win over D.C. United. (READ)

Will Bruin scored twice to put the Seattle Sounders into the playoffs by beating FC Dallas 4-0. (READ)

The Houston Dynamo are back in the playoffs for the first time in four years after a scoreless draw with Sporting Kansas City, who are also playoff bound. (READ)