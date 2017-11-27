Report: Expansion presented as option for Columbus should Crew move to Austin

A recent meeting between Columbus Crew ownership, MLS leadership and Columbus officials left all involved frustrated. Now, details have begun to emerge regarding one potential possibility for what happens if a move to Austin goes through.

According to the Columbus Dispatch, it was suggested that the city of Columbus could apply for a new expansion team if the Crew were moved to Austin during a November 15 meeting between the parties.

Currently, 12 potential markets are vying for four expansion slots, with two set to be decided upon in December. It wouldn’t be the first time MLS returned to a market, as the league has left and then moved back for teams in San Jose, Los Angeles and Miami.

Following the meeting, Columbus leadership and Crew ownership expressed frustration with the talks. Precourt Sports Ventures says ownership sees a lack of planning from the city when it comes to providing what the Crew need to thrive while the city countered that they feel a perceived lack of commitment from the team and the league.