Report: Peru could play USMNT or Mexico in March friendly

Peru’s preparation for its first World Cup appearance since 1982 could involve the U.S. Men’s National Team or Mexico.

According to El Tiempo, Peru could play one of the CONCACAF nations during the double-friendly date in March.

“In March there is a double FIFA date where we have specific matches with the U.S. or Mexico and another rival,” Peruvian Football Federation sporting director Juan Carlos Oblitas said in a recent interview per the report.

“We will not talk about friendly matches until we know who we will face in the World Cup. It depends on your request for the technical command. Being in the first places of the FIFA Ranking and having qualified to the World Cup helps to choose opponents.”

The World Cup draw is set for Dec. 1.

As thing stand, the USMNT has announced just one match for 2018 as the team will take on Bosnia & Herzegovina in January.