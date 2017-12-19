Report: NYCFC loses out on Belmont stadium site

The search for a soccer-specific stadium is not coming to an end anytime soon for New York City FC.
The franchise entering its fourth season in MLS lost out on its bid to build a stadium at the Belmont Park site to the New York Islanders of the NHL, per Newsday.
NYCFC’s proposal for the site included a 26,000-seat stadium in addition to land for retail development and a facility for soccer purposes.
The MLS team that is co-owned by the MLB’s New York Yankees has failed to find a site that suits its needs since the inception of the club.
amazing. MLS is so far behind the rest of the world. Absolutely laughable
No, it is not. The league is now full of Soccer Specific Stadiums, with more on the way. NYCFC, on the other hand, is way behind. They should never have been sold a franchise until they had a piece of real estate in their grubby Yankee/MCFC hands. They are going to be playing at Yankee Stadium, on a 68 yard wide field, for a long, long time still. That is Absolutely laughable.
