Report: NYCFC loses out on Belmont stadium site

The search for a soccer-specific stadium is not coming to an end anytime soon for New York City FC.

The franchise entering its fourth season in MLS lost out on its bid to build a stadium at the Belmont Park site to the New York Islanders of the NHL, per Newsday.

NYCFC’s proposal for the site included a 26,000-seat stadium in addition to land for retail development and a facility for soccer purposes.

The MLS team that is co-owned by the MLB’s New York Yankees has failed to find a site that suits its needs since the inception of the club.