SBI Question of the Day: Who would you vote for in the U.S. Soccer presidential race?

The new year will bring a new U.S. Soccer president. On Feb. 10, one of eight candidates will replace Sunil Gualti and take charge of U.S. Soccer while ushering in a new era for the federation.
Paul Caligiuri, Kathy Carter, Carlos Cordeiro, Steve Gans, Kyle Martino, Hope Solo, Michael Winograd, and Eric Wynalda are all officially in the running for the upcoming election after completing a background check and receiving a letter of nomination from three organization members. Each candidate certainly brings unique experience and perspective to the role, creating a wide variety of options for voters to decide upon in February.
There are former players in Wynalda, Solo, Martino and Caligiuri. There are legal experts in Gans and Winograd and there are candidates familiar with the American soccer hierarchy in Cordeiro and Carter. The field is wide and filled with many different stances and perspective, ranging from the status quo all the way to candidates seeking a complete overhaul of the American system.
With that in mind, if you had a vote, who would you give it to knowing what you know now? Which candidate would you like to see voted in as U.S. Soccer president?
Vote in the poll below and discuss why you chose your candidate in the comment section.
Looking at the qualifications of each candidate, I would say Steve Gans and Kyle Martino are the best on paper. But obviously this decision won’t be made on paper. Wynalda has lots of name ID but I really don’t think he has the educational background or overall qualifications to be he head honcho. Same for Paul C.
LikeLike
Interesting you say that Wynalda doesn’t have the education or background qualifications. If you apply that logic, doens’t Martino fall into that category too then? At least Wynalda has been in the front office/management of a team – Martino has only been in a studio where, let’s be honest, the pressure is a different kind.
if youre going based off of ‘education and overall qualifications’ wouldn’t that mean kathy carter is a runaway?
while definitely not scientific or comprehensive, this poll is interesting b/c it has cater, who many (including martino) believe is the hand-picked successor to sunil as being very far behind…will be interesting to see what happens…
LikeLiked by 1 person
I picked Wynalda because 1. he has a lot of playing experience, including stints abroad, so he knows how other countries do it. 2. He has coached on the lower levels and done well when he did so. 3. He really knows US soccer inside and out as well as any of the candidates. 3. While he can come across as a bit of a rabble rouser, I think he is the type of person always willing to consider change, but who wouldn’t make change just for change sake. So, I see him as someone who will make needed changes, but not throw the baby out with the bath water.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Cruz Bustamante.
LikeLike
I like what I’ve heard from Winograd but don’t see him having munch of a chance. Solidarity payments I believe should be the first issue addressed. Many of the candidates say we need to end “pay to play” like it’s a magic, with out any real solutions.
Clubs and academies need a means to profit off transfers and solidarity payments could be a first step.
LikeLike