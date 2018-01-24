Miazga avoids suspension for crotch-grabbing incident

Corner kicks have long been a time for gamesmanship. With so many players clumped together, players can get away with plenty.

Matt Miazga got away with an incident of his own over the weekend, and the Vitesse defender has avoided retroactive punishment as well.

While preparing to defend a corner kick in this past weekend’s 1-1 draw with Heerenveen, Miazga was caught grabbing an opponents crotch in the lead up to a corner kick. The incident was missed by the referee.

In a statement, the Dutch federation revealed that Miazga will receive no punishment for the incident while teammate Tim Matavz could face sanctions for an elbow during the match.

“Miazga’s incident is not investigated any further,” said a Dutch FA spokesman. “That is a decision of the prosecutor. He sees no ground for prosecution.”

🤔 | Dumfries moet het zwaar ontgelden vanavond. Na de elleboog van Matavz, wordt de verdediger van Heerenveen nu in zijn edele delen geknepen door Miazga.#vitheehttps://t.co/sunMcWM3I6 pic.twitter.com/9AeOoxOnAG — FOX Sports (@FOXSportsnl) January 20, 2018

Matt Miazga was described as an "old-school defender" after grabbing an opponent's crotch pic.twitter.com/o6fYBu4Hv5 — Jack Grimse (@JackGrimse) January 21, 2018

Miazga has featured 18 times for Vitesse this season. The club currently sits seventh in the league ahead of Saturday’s match with Zwolle.