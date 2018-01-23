Report: Lee Nguyen fails to report for Revs training as he pushes for move

One of the New England Revolution’s biggest stars opted not to turn up for training on Tuesday in an effort to force a move.

Lee Nguyen was absent from training on Tuesday as reports continue to swirl about his unhappiness with the club. Nguyen reportedly is pushing for a move, prompting him to skip practice.

“Lee didn’t report to preseason and he’s not honoring his contract,” Revs president Mike Burns said. “We’ll handle the matter internally, and we’ve already had discussions with MLS. It’ll be handled appropriately. We have zero tolerance for guys who don’t honor their contracts.”

Nguyen has been with the Revs since 2012, racking up 51 goals and 49 assists in 191 appearances for the club. Nguyen scored 11 of those goals last season while setting a career high with 15 assists.

The midfielder is not the only MLS star pursuing a move abroad while opting to skip training with his current team as Cyle Larin skipped Orlando City practice on Monday in favor of training with Besiktas.