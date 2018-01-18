Thursday Kickoff: Sanchez deal 'likely to happen', Dortmund hits out at 'disrespectful' Wenger and more

Ripple effects continue from a possible Alexis Sanchez move, which looks more likely by the day.

Arsene Wenger says a swap deal featuring Arsenal’s Alexis Sanchez and Manchester United’s Henrikh Mkhitaryan is “likely to happen”. (REPORT)

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc says it was “disrespectful” for Wenger to comment on potentially signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. (REPORT)

Gerard Pique has signed a new deal that will keep him with Barcelona until 2022. (REPORT)

David de Gea has reportedly opened talks with Manchester United over a new deal. (REPORT)

Manchester United and Manchester City have targeted Nice midfielder Jean Seri. (REPORT)

James Rodriguez says it was “very tough” to leave Real Madrid but added that he will continue to dictate his own future with Bayern Munich. (REPORT)

Inter Milan midfielder Joao Mario reportedly turned down a move to West Ham. (REPORT)

