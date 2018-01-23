Tuesday Kickoff: 'Chicharito' open to move, Wenger admits Aubameyang interest and more

While a Mexican star looks to work out his future, Arsenal looks to reload in the wake of Alexis Sanchez’s move.

Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez is open to leaving West Ham in search of more playing time before the World Cup, according to agent Eduardo Hernandez. (REPORT)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger confirmed the club is looking to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, adding “you never know how close you are”. (REPORT)

Arsenal owner Stan Kroenke has bought another 22 shares in the club, increasing his overall stake to 67.09 percent. (REPORT)

Chelsea has reportedly reached an agreement to sign Roma’s Edin Dzeko and Emerson. (REPORT)

Paris Saint-Germain is reportedly set to sign Lassana Diarra on an 18-month deal. (REPORT)

Inter MIlan has reportedly made a loan offer for Daniel Sturridge. (REPORT)

Inter Milan has signed Barcelona’s Rafinha on loan with an option to buy. (REPORT)

MONDAY REWIND

Cyle Larin missed the first day of preseason as his transfer drama continued. (READ)

Weston McKennie will miss six weeks with a knee injury. (READ)

Which team do you think got the best of this past weekend’s big trades? (READ)

The Earthquakes continue to back Marvell Wynne as the defender’s career remains in limbo. (READ)

NYCFC boss Patrick Vieira says the team will be good enough to challenge Toronto FC this season. (READ)