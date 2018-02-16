Friday Kickoff: Mourinho refutes Pogba reports, Kroos injured and more

Reports of a rift between a star player and his manager have prompted a denial.

Jose Mourinho says reports saying his relationship with Paul Pogba is strained are nothing more than “lies”. (REPORT)

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos is set to miss time with a knee injury. (REPORT)

Harry Kane is unlikely to feature with Tottenham faces Rochdale in FA Cup action. (READ)

Alleged racist abuse of Mario Balotelli is set to be investigated by the French Football League. (READ)

Liverpool has reportedly lost interest in Roma goalkeeper Allisson after being told he would cost £62 million. (REPORT)

Chelsea star Willian admitted that a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona is “everybody’s dream”. (REPORT)

THURSDAY REWIND

Christian Pulisic and Borussia Dortmund topped Atalanta in the first leg of their Europa League clash. (READ)

Pulisic insists that the club is taking the Europa League seriously as they aim to win a major trophy. (READ)

SBI asks who you want to see as U.S. Men’s National Team GM. (READ)

Jesse Marsch discussed the Sacha Kljestan move, headlining Red Bulls notes. (READ)

