Sauerbrunn returns to the fold ahead of friendlies against Mexico

The U.S. Women’s National Team is set to face Mexico in a pair of friendlies in April with the same group of standouts, plus a few notable changes.

The biggest headline from Jill Ellis’s 22 player roster is that team co-captain Becky Sauerbrunn is set to make her USWNT return. The center back missed all of this year’s matches, including the SheBelieves Cup, with a foot injury. Additionally, Ashley Hatch returns to the fold after being included in the preliminary squad for the SheBelieves Cup.

There are a few notable exclusions from the roster, with three potential starters not making the squad. Julie Ertz will miss another set of matches with an injury she picked up during the SheBelieves Cup, while Christen Press has been left out to sort out her club situation and gain match fitness. Another player not making the cut is Taylor Smith, who looks to be out of favor with Ellis after a disappointing SheBelieves Cup.

Here is the full roster:

GOALKEEPERS (3): Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS (7): Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Tierna Davidson (Stanford), Sofia Huerta (Chicago Red Stars), Kelley O’Hara (Utah Royals FC), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS (5): Morgan Brian (Olympique Lyon), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Allie Long (Seattle Reign FC), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS (7): Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit); Savannah McCaskill (Sky Blue FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC), Lynn Williams (NC Courage)