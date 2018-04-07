Cyle Larin scores first goal for Besiktas

Cyle Larin’s made his first appearance for Besiktas since his move from Orlando City, and he wasted no time making an impact.

The Canadian international forward scored his first goal for the club on Saturday, mere minutes after coming on as a late game substitute. He found some space in the penalty area and broke free to bang home a feed from Mustafa Pektemek.

That goal made it 4-1 and Besiktas would add a fifth to take down Goztepe by a 5-1 score. They are three points back of the top spot in the Turkish Super League.