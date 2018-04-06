SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Alex Morgan

The U.S. Women’s National Team recorded another victory on Thursday night against Mexico, with Alex Morgan leading the way.

The forward wore the armband once again for the U.S., scoring twice on the night. The second of the team’s goals in their 4-1 victory came from Morgan winning a penalty, which she then promptly scored in the 51st minute. Just two minutes later, she scored again, that time in impressive fashion.

She received the ball from a wide angle in the penalty area, and took the shot, the ball slickly landing into the opposite corner. She was also instrumental in the first goal, providing a weighted pass to Megan Rapinoe, who then handed it off to Mallory Pugh, who scored.

Pugh, one of the night’s other goalscorers, deserves an honorable mention, as does Lindsey Horan, who recorded the assist on Carli Lloyd’s goal on a strong night in the middle of the park.