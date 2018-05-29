Adams, Wood, Yedlin among those added to USMNT following squad shakeup

Following the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 3-0 win over Bolivia, a total of 10 new faces will come in while seven have departed for a pair of European-based friendlies.
Tyler Adams, DeAndre Yedlin and Bobby Wood headline the list of 10 new faces set to join the USMNT for friendlies against Ireland and France. Goalkeepers Zack Steffen and William Yarbrough are also set to join the squad while Shaq Moore, Tim Parker, Luca de la Torre, Wil Trapp and Kenny Saief also join camp ahead of Saturday’s match in Ireland.
As for those departing, Christian Pulisic serves as the headliner after playing 89 minutes against Bolivia on Monday. He’s joined by Alex Bono, Alejandro Guido, Lynden Gooch, Ethan Horvath, Matt Olosunde and Walker Zimmerman as the roster now stands at 25.
“We’re excited about the chance to add some of the veterans from Europe as well as the younger guys in MLS who have been part of our group since November,” head coach Dave Sarachan said. “The games against Ireland and France will bring increasingly more difficult challenges, so we felt it was important to bring in some players that offer a bit more experience. These matches will provide another big development opportunity for these players who are growing in their international careers.”
The USMNT faces Ireland on Saturday in Dublin before taking on France on June 9 in Lyon.
Here’s a closer look at the USMNT squad:
GOALKEEPERS: Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN; 5/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 2/0), William Yarbrough (Club León/MEX; 3/0)
DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG; 2/0), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 15/1), Matt Miazga (Chelsea/ENG; 5/1), Shaq Moore (Levante/ESP; 0/0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City/ENG; 1/0), Tim Parker (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Antonee Robinson (Everton/ENG; 1/0), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX; 17/0), DeAndre
Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 50/0)
MIDFIELDERS: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 3/0), Joe Corona (Club Tijuana/MEX; 21/3), Luca de la Torre (Fulham/ENG; 0/0) Julian Green (Stuttgart/GER; 9/3), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 2/1), Keaton Parks (Benfica/POR; 1/0), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana/MEX; 6/0), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht/BEL; 2/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 4/0), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA; 2/1)
FORWARDS: Andrija Novakovich (Reading/ENG; 2/0), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 1/1), Bobby Wood (Hamburg/GER; 37/11)
I wish they’d used the opportunity to try some other forwards besides Novakovich. I know he and his family are popular TV, and he didn’t look bad, but he also didn’t really stand out or produce in his 2 caps so far. Give some other Europeans some minutes. Forward is a position in transition and I don’t think it does any favors to keep the pool small.
Morris, who went off boil, to see if he still has “it” and can handle the level.
Aron Johannson, who is very good but got hurt, and is still young enough he could potentially contribute in 4 years.
Someone like Manneh, Kiesewetter, Wright, Wooten, different, experimental.
Of your suggestions, I think Morris isn’t recovered yet from his injury, AJ seems perpetually injured, Kieswetter hasn’t even been playing in Bundesliga 2, Wright plays only occasionally in Bund. 2 and Wooten doesn’t seem to be doing much. Better would be Gall who has been scoring and Zardes who already has 8 goals with Columbus.
de la Torre hasn’t really impressed me much on youth teams and doesn’t really play for Fulham yet. Surely there’s someone else.
How about Lletget, who is young enough to be viable, and like Saief was dipping his toe in the team and got hurt. Lot better proven player who can handle the level of play and we need to see if he recovered.
Lletget started the last game for the Galaxy and seems recovered and back to full fitness. I think Hyndman could also be considered and I would have liked to see Kellyn Acosta added from MLS players.
I’d have left off Villafana and brought back Zimmerman. Lichaj had the better game and could back up either wingback position, and then start Robinson and Yedlin.
Meanwhile CB is a wide open spot and I’d want to see whether EPB or CCV are better than Miazga, Parker, and Zimmerman.
I’m sure someone will come back how that last game was not an international date and we’re working with LAFC, but Bradley is an old US coach, and the next games are the ones we can demand. Little concerned at the dynamic where someone plays well and goes home but then Villafana doesn’t do squat and gets kept, more of this pecking order rubbish. We didn’t win in qualifying, it should revert to “performers play.’ You shouldn’t have to shove aside people who couldn’t make Russia, you should only have to outplay them.
Long term I want to see Yedlin replaced, to me, overrated, and I half want him to play because I want him publicly tested by a pair of good teams. He either puts up like people claim he’s turned a corner, or he gets exposed again and people wake up.
In case you haven’t noticed, Yedlin is frequently tested by the likes of Man U, Man City, Liverpool, Tottenham, and Arsenal, all top teams.I think all of those teams are better than our competition in CONCACAF, including Mexico and CR. Barring injury, Yedlin should be a fixture at RB for at least the next 8 years.
Voice your comments against Yedlin to not seem to have a deep-rooted basis in reality. Like Gary Page said, I have seen him now countless times against very high quality opposition. He is a very good defender and remarkably consistent, if anything. His crossing needs work and he isn’t a goalscoring threat, which is perhaps why you don’t like him (?)
what about emerson hyndman
I’m bummed Hamid didn’t get in the net yesterday. Now that Steffan is in camp though, I want to see Zac start both games.
Glad Kenny Saief is over his injury enough to be on the roster. Surprised Gooch is out.
