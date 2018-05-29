Adams, Wood, Yedlin among those added to USMNT following squad shakeup

Following the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 3-0 win over Bolivia, a total of 10 new faces will come in while seven have departed for a pair of European-based friendlies.

Tyler Adams, DeAndre Yedlin and Bobby Wood headline the list of 10 new faces set to join the USMNT for friendlies against Ireland and France. Goalkeepers Zack Steffen and William Yarbrough are also set to join the squad while Shaq Moore, Tim Parker, Luca de la Torre, Wil Trapp and Kenny Saief also join camp ahead of Saturday’s match in Ireland.

As for those departing, Christian Pulisic serves as the headliner after playing 89 minutes against Bolivia on Monday. He’s joined by Alex Bono, Alejandro Guido, Lynden Gooch, Ethan Horvath, Matt Olosunde and Walker Zimmerman as the roster now stands at 25.

“We’re excited about the chance to add some of the veterans from Europe as well as the younger guys in MLS who have been part of our group since November,” head coach Dave Sarachan said. “The games against Ireland and France will bring increasingly more difficult challenges, so we felt it was important to bring in some players that offer a bit more experience. These matches will provide another big development opportunity for these players who are growing in their international careers.”

The USMNT faces Ireland on Saturday in Dublin before taking on France on June 9 in Lyon.

Here’s a closer look at the USMNT squad:

GOALKEEPERS: Bill Hamid (Midtjylland/DEN; 5/0), Zack Steffen (Columbus Crew SC; 2/0), William Yarbrough (Club León/MEX; 3/0)

DEFENDERS: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG; 2/0), Eric Lichaj (Nottingham Forest/ENG; 15/1), Matt Miazga (Chelsea/ENG; 5/1), Shaq Moore (Levante/ESP; 0/0), Erik Palmer-Brown (Manchester City/ENG; 1/0), Tim Parker (New York Red Bulls; 0/0), Antonee Robinson (Everton/ENG; 1/0), Jorge Villafaña (Santos Laguna/MEX; 17/0), DeAndre

Yedlin (Newcastle United/ENG; 50/0)

MIDFIELDERS: Tyler Adams (New York Red Bulls; 3/0), Joe Corona (Club Tijuana/MEX; 21/3), Luca de la Torre (Fulham/ENG; 0/0) Julian Green (Stuttgart/GER; 9/3), Weston McKennie (Schalke/GER; 2/1), Keaton Parks (Benfica/POR; 1/0), Rubio Rubin (Club Tijuana/MEX; 6/0), Kenny Saief (Anderlecht/BEL; 2/0), Wil Trapp (Columbus Crew SC; 4/0), Tim Weah (Paris Saint-Germain/FRA; 2/1)

FORWARDS: Andrija Novakovich (Reading/ENG; 2/0), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/GER; 1/1), Bobby Wood (Hamburg/GER; 37/11)