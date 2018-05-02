Aron Johannsson to miss rest of Bundesliga season due to injury

Aron Johannsson’s season is over due to an injury.

Werder Bremen announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Men’s National Team forward will miss the final matches of the Bundesliga campaign due to an ankle issue. The injury previously kept the forward out of action for Werder Bremen’s tie with Borussia Dortmund.

The news ends an up-and-down season for Johannsson, who battled his way back into the squad after starting the season out of the forward picture. The striker finished the campaign with two goals in 14 appearances, just three of which were starts.

Werder Bremen will remain in the top flight next season after recently sealing safety. The club ends the season with matches against Bayer Leverkusen and Mainz.