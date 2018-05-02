Aron Johannsson to miss rest of Bundesliga season due to injury

Aron Johannsson to miss rest of Bundesliga season due to injury

Featured

Aron Johannsson to miss rest of Bundesliga season due to injury

Aron Johannsson’s season is over due to an injury.

Werder Bremen announced on Wednesday that the U.S. Men’s National Team forward will miss the final matches of the Bundesliga campaign due to an ankle issue. The injury previously kept the forward out of action for Werder Bremen’s tie with Borussia Dortmund.

The news ends an up-and-down season for Johannsson, who battled his way back into the squad after starting the season out of the forward picture. The striker finished the campaign with two goals in 14 appearances, just three of which were starts.

Werder Bremen will remain in the top flight next season after recently sealing safety. The club ends the season with matches against Bayer Leverkusen and Mainz.

, , , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

1 comment
  • Ronniet

    Hate to say it but we may have to begin picturing USMNT life without Bacon, which is sad considering the lack of ST options atm

    Like

    Reply

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home