Andrew Carleton scores in U.S. U-20 loss to Honduras

Atlanta United’s Andrew Carleton gave the U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team a first-half advantage in its friendly against Honduras, but it wasn’t enough to produce a victory.

Carleton gave the Americans the lead in the 32nd minute, but the Central American nation responded with three consecutive goals to win 3-1.

Carlos Mejia, Patrick Palacios and Gerson Chavez netted tallies for Honduras in the come-from-behind win.

The contest was the first of two taking place in quick succession between the U.S. and Honduras, with the second slated for Saturday.