Wednesday MLS Scoreboard: Revs face Atlanta United, Fire take on Union, and more

Major League Soccer action returns on Wednesday with a quartet of fixtures ranging across the country and featuring teams from both conferences.

The headliner comes from the Stubhub Center as the LA Galaxy hosts FC Dallas in the late match. Four points separate the teams in the Western Conference standings and both are coming off victories in their previous matches.

In the early pair of matches, the Chicago Fire travels to face the Philadelphia Union while the New England Revolution hosts Atlanta United.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s MLS action:

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION VS. ATLANTA UNITED (7:30 P.M., ESPN+)

Gillette Stadium features two Eastern Conference sides that are looking for important wins as they close in on the end of May.

Atlanta United are coming off a pair of defeats in their last three matches, most recently a 3-1 loss to the New York Red Bulls. The Five Stripes recently saw left back Greg Garza become sidelined for 4-6 months after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Mikey Ambrose will start at LB for Atlanta on Wednesday, while Josef Martinez and Ezequiel Barco headline the attacking front.

For New England, Diego Fagundez returns to the starting XI while Cristian Panilla will look to add to his five goals this season.

PHILADELPHIA UNION VS. CHICAGO FIRE (7:30 P.M., ESPN+)

One point separates both the Union and the Fire in the East standings, and the two will face off in the first of their two matchups this season.

Philadelphia is coming off an important draw against NYRB in which they squandered many chances offensively. Cory Burke takes the place of C.J. Sapong in the starting XI, while David Accam and Ilsinho will man the wings.

Chicago grabbed a huge three points against Orlando City last weekend, and will look for their second consecutive road win. Rookie midfielder Mo Adams starts on the bench for the Fire after seeing his red card rescinded on Wednesday.

The teams split the season series in 2017, each winning once.

REAL SALT LAKE VS. HOUSTON DYNAMO (9:30 P.M., ESPN+)

The Houston Dynamo will look to grab their second consecutive road win as they face Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Wilmer Cabrera’s side are unbeaten in four straight, scoring two goals or more in all four. Honduran playmaker Alberth Elis leads the Dynamo with seven goals and four assists this season.

RSL is two points back in the West standings, and are coming off a huge 1-0 road win in Seattle. Sebastian Saucedo scored the winner in that match, which was his first goal of 2018.

RSL has not defeated Houston at home since May 2016.

LA GALAXY VS. FC DALLAS (10:30 P.M., ESPN+)

MLS fans around the country will want to get their popcorn ready for the last fixture of the evening on Wednesday.

The Galaxy and FC Dallas face off for the second time this month, with the hosts looking to avenge a 3-2 loss in Dallas back on May 12th. Sigi Schmid’s side are winners of two straight, keeping clean sheets in both. Ola Kamara an Romain Alessandrini played the hero’s in each.

Dallas are unbeaten in four straight and defeated Toronto FC 1-0 away from home last weekend. Argentine forward Maxi Urruti continued his strong season, scoring his sixth goal of 2018 which was all Oscar Pareja’s side needed for three points a week ago.