As USMNT coach search rolls on, Sarachan and staff given extensions through end of 2018

U.S. Soccer is in the process of looking for a new U.S. Men’s National Team coach, and won’t be rushing its decision. While the timetable remains a mystery, what isn’t a mystery is who will continue to run the team in the meantime.

U.S. Soccer has given contract extensions through the end of the year to caretaker USMNT coach Dave Sarachan and assistant coaches Matt Reis and Richie Williams, sources confirmed to SBI on Thursday.

The deal was first reported by the Athletic on Thursday.

The caretaker staff’s contracts were set to expire at the end of June, and the new deals give U.S. Soccer some security as the search for a full-time replacement rolls on.

Under Sarachan, the USMNT has earned two wins, three draws and one loss.

U.S. Under-17 head coach John Hackworth will also continue to work with the USMNT, though he was already under contract beyond June.

The USMNT returns to on on action in September against Brazil and Mexico.