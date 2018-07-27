SBISoccer.com

Americans Abroad Weekend Preview: Romain Gall, Timothy Weah, and more

Romain Gall has his move to Swedish giants Malmo and the next step for the American midfielder is to crack the starting XI for his new side.

Gall has yet to taste minutes with his new club but he will hope for some this weekend as Malmo faces Norrkoping in league action.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland are in league play in Denmark while Bill Hamid seeks a start with Midtjylland. Meanwhile, in International Champions Cup action, both Timothy Wean and Cameron Carter-Vickers could see the field in big matches.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

International Champions Cup

Timothy Weah and Paris Saint-German face Arsenal on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers and Tottenham face Barcelona on Saturday.

Swedish Allsvenskan

Romain Gall and Malmo faces Norrkoping on Saturday.

Danish Superliagen

Bill Hamid and Midtjylland faces Esbjerg on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon and Nordsjaelland faces Vendsyssel on Sunday.

Emmanuel Sabbi and Hobro faces Brondby on Sunday.

