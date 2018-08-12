Americans Abroad Weekend Rewind: Emmanuel Sabbi, Timothy Weah, and more

Emmanuel Sabbi found his first season with Danish Superliga side Hobro IK tough, but this season has seen the striker find his groove in the opening matches.

Sabbi led Hobro to their first win of the season on Saturday, scoring a pair of goals in their 3-2 triumph over Odense. The forward netted three minutes apart in what was a three-goal haul for the hosts in the opening half. The 22-year-old now has four goals in three matches this season, three more than he tallied all of last season.

Elsewhere, Timothy Weah scored his first Ligue 1 goal for PSG on Sunday in their season opening match. Lynden Gooch registered an assist in Sunderland’s league draw at Luton Town, while Michael Orozco and Omar Gonzalez both started in their Liga MX clash.

DeAndre Yedlin left Newcastle’s defeat hobbling on Saturday while Emerson Hyndman got his first minutes on loan with Hibernian in the SPFL.

Here’s a closer look at this weekend’s Americans Abroad:

France

Ligue 1

Matt Miazga dressed but did not play in Nantes’ 3-1 loss to Monaco on Saturday.

Timothy Weah came off the bench, scored ONE goal, and played eight minutes in PSG’s 3-0 win over Caen on Sunday.

Ligue 2

Quentin Westberg started and played 90 minutes in Auxerre’s 3-2 win over US Orleans on Friday.

England

Premier League

DeAndre Yedlin started and played 90 minutes in Newcastle United’s 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. Yedlin left prior to stoppage time with a knee injury.

Danny Williams did not dress in Huddersfield Town’s 3-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

Tim Ream did not dress in Fulham’s 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Cameron Carter-Vickers did not dress in Tottenham’s 2-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday

EFL Championship

Antonee Robinson started and played 90 minutes in Wigan Athletic’s 3-2 loss to Aston Villa on Saturday.

Gboly Ariyibi did not dress in Nottingham Forest’s 1-0 win over Reading on Saturday.

Geoff Cameron did not dress in Stoke City’s 1-1 draw with Brentford on Saturday.

Eric Lichaj started and played 90 minutes in Hull City’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday

Duane Holmes did not dress in Derby County’s 4-1 loss to Leeds United on Saturday.

EFL League One

Lynden Gooch started, registered ONE assist, and played 90 minutes in Sunderland’s 1-1 draw with Luton Town on Saturday.

Germany

German 2. Bundesliga

Julian Green started and played 87 minutes in Greuther Furth’s 1-1 draw with Ingolstadt on Friday.

Terrence Boyd came off the bench and played nine minutes in Darmstadt’s 2-0 loss to St. Pauli on Friday.

McKinze Gaines did not dress for Darmstadt.

Joe Gyau came off the bench and played 10 minutes in Duisburg’s 2-0 loss to Bochum on Saturday.

Andrew Wooten did not dress in Sandhausen’s 3-0 loss to Hamburg on Sunday.

Brady Scott and FC Koln face Union Berlin on Monday.

Mexico

Liga MX

Ventura Alvarado started and played 90 minutes in Necaxa’s 2-1 loss to Morelia on Friday.

Jose Torres started and played 65 minutes in Puebla’s 2-1 loss to Veracruz on Friday.

Michael Orozco started and played 90 minutes in Lobos’ 0-0 draw with Atlas on Saturday.

Omar Gonzalez started and played 90 minutes for Atlas.

Joe Corona came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Club America’s 3-0 win over Monterrey on Saturday.

Eduardo Fernandez did not dress in Tigres’ 2-1 loss to Toluca on Saturday.

William Yarborough dressed but did not play in Club Leon’s 4-0 win over Queretaro on Saturday.

Rubio Rubin, Alejandro Guido and Club Tijuana face Cruz Azul on Sunday.

Portugal

Premeira Liga

Keaton Parks did not dress in Benfica’s 3-2 win over V. Guimaraes on Friday.

Sweden

Swedish Allsvenskan

Romain Gall started, registered ONE assist, and played 61 minutes in Malmo’s 1-0 win over Dalkurd on Friday.

Alex DeJohn started and played 90 minutes for Dalkurd.

Andrew Stadler came off the bench and played 31 minutes for Dalkurd.

Kofi Sarkodie and Trelleborg face Sundsvall on Monday.

Denmark

Danish Superliagen

Emmanuel Sabbi started, scored TWO goals and played 90 minutes in Hobro’s 3-2 win over Odense on Saturday.

Jonathan Amon came off the bench and played nine minutes in Nordsjaelland’s 1-0 loss to Aalborg on Sunday.

Michael Lansing dressed but did not play for Aalborg.

Netherlands

Eredivisie

Andrija Novakovich started and played 90 minutes in Fortuna Sittard’s 1-1 draw with Excelsior on Saturday.

Desevio Payne did not dress for Excelsior.

Erik Palmer-Brown dressed but did not play in NAC Breda’s 5-0 loss to AZ Alkmaar on Sunday.

Belgium

Belgian Pro League

Brendan Hines-Ike started and played 90 minutes in Kortrijk’s 3-0 loss to Club Brugge on Friday.

Ethan Horvath dressed but did not play for Club Brugge.

Juan Torres did not dress in Lokeren’s 2-1 win over Sint-Truiden on Saturday.

Kenny Saief did not dress in Anderlecht’s 2-1 win over Charleroi on Sunday.

Scotland

Scottish Premier League

Kevin Silva did not dress in Hearts’ 1-0 win over Celtic on Saturday.

Emerson Hyndman started and played 63 minutes in Hibernian’s 1-1 draw with St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Austria

Bundesliga

Josh Gatt came off the bench and played 21 minutes in Rheindorf Altach’s 2-1 loss to FC Wacker on Saturday.

Switzerland

Swiss Pro League

Kekuta Manneh did not dress in St Gallen’s 0-0 draw with FC Zurich on Sunday.