Josef Martinez ties MLS single-season scoring record

Josef Martinez reached a milestone on Sunday afternoon that only three players in Major League Soccer history previously hit.

The Atlanta United forward scored his 27th goal of the season in the 31st minute of Sunday’s Eastern Conference clash with the Columbus Crew, tying the MLS single-season goals record.

The Venezuelan joins Roy Lassiter, Chris Wondolowski and Bradley Wright-Phillips as players who have reached the mark, and he’ll have plenty of time to break the record, which has stood since Lassiter first set it in 1996.

Martinez received a pass from Julian Gressel, who intercepted the ball at midfield to spur the move forward.

There it is! @JosefMartinez17 ties the record for most goals scored in a single MLS season. #ATLvCLB https://t.co/BQmGbjuEcG — Major League Soccer (@MLS) August 19, 2018

Martinez has nine games remaining and the second half against the Crew to break the record and set a new high mark for scoring in MLS.