MLS Austin a step closer to reality as name, badge, and colors are unveiled

As Anthony Precourt continues his push to move the Columbus Crew to Austin, Texas, we now know what he plans to call the new team, and what the teams colors will be if he succeeds in moving the team known now as the Crew.
Though plenty of obstacles still remain in the way of Precourt’s move to bring MLS to Austin, the Crew owner has given the city of Austin a look at what the team will be called, and what it will wear.
More than 300 fans came out to the North Door near downtown Austin to witness the unveiling of the teams branding as “Austin FC” with a black and green color scheme. The crest will feature two intertwined oak trees underneath the name Austin.
“The spirit of Austin is expressed through the color system, the symbology, and the prominent placement of the name of the city atop the badge,” Precourt said. “The Austin FC badge is a tribute to the City of Austin and all Austinites, and the live oak stands tall as a symbol of strength, resolve, and unity.”
While the Austin City Council voted in favor of a term sheet that allows the construction of a 20,000 seat soccer stadium deal last week, there are still plenty of obstacles between the club’s current Ohio home and its potential new one in Texas.
First off, the stadium won’t be ready for play until 2021, so Austin FC would need a temporary home if the team choose to move before then. There has been no word on where that might end up being.
The bigger challenge is coming from their current home in the form of state and local government.
The move is being challenged by Ohio lawmakers under the “Modell Law,” which came into force after Art Modell moved the original Cleveland Browns NFL franchise to Baltimore in 1996. The law states that in order for a professional sports team to relocate, they must give at least six months notice and allow for a group of local investors to buy the team. There will be a hearing on September 4 in Columbus to determine whether or not the law can help keep the Crew in their current home.
Meanwhile, current Crew season ticket holders have already received renewal information for the 2019 season, a move Precourt calls “normal business operations.”
“Given the historical and ongoing market challenges, Precourt Sports Ventures must prepare for every potential scenario for the Club in 2019 and beyond,” Precourt said. “Should Austin be granted the requisite approvals ahead of the 2019 season, it will be imperative to launch with momentum and a presence to ensure the long-term sustainability and viability of the Club. Normal business operations shall continue in Columbus for the balance of the 2018 season where winning an MLS Cup remains the objective.”
You are going to give up all the history etc, for a 20k stadium in 2018 in Austin?
Atlanta could draw 20k for a replay of their games on the JumboTron, an Atlanta loss even.
Good luck, seems like a VERY dumb decision to me.
This is only one of the many shortsighted decisions being made in all of this.
Austin is a lateral move at best. A great town, but the same size city, both growing, both with a major college football team which is the giant elephant in the room.
No thought to growing the game, just plopping an MLS 1.5 stadium down in a less than ideal location, with questionable design choices. They can’t expand the stadium whatsoever due to the postage stamp of a site, and 20k is no longer an acceptable size.
The team is coming in what is probably the most toxic way possible, into a town that is known for it’s moral compass. Everything is being done with a tone of fear, whether is was pressuring the City Council with threats, or hiding your brand launch and only allowing 200 people to come to the secret launch party. Nobody can truly celebrate soccer because there is the overbearing weight of conscience about what they are doing.
Meanwhile MLS is ignoring what is probably the largest grass roots movement in US Soccer history. The Sons of Ben were able to get the Union to come with 1500 ardent supporters who were traveling to games in DC and NY cheering for a team they didn’t have yet. SaveTheCrew just pass 11k pledges and growing for season tickets (10k is a notable # for you ’96ers out there) for the new local ownership when they come in. They have also lined up 400+ business partners. The new ownership group is made from local business owners who have a vested interest in doing what’s best for the team – something they’ve never had. A very similar situation to SKC (RIP Lamar Hunt).
The town wants it’s team.
Yet MLS is willing to flush away the very thing it purports to base itself off of, for what? The grudge that Don Garber holds against Columbus? They are the true representation of the third star in the logo – Community – coming together to protect their team. Stupidly on MLS’ side, it may take the Modell Law – a truly For Community law – to force MLS to settle.
It is past time for Don Garber to swallow his pride.
Do the right thing MLS.
Sell the Crew – as-is with the current team, colors & logo – to local owners.
Let Precourt take his time to get his ducks (snakes?) in a row (or whatever he does) and not worry about rushing into so many of the bad decisions he’s made up to this point.
Be on the right side of history and #SaveTheCrew.
Meanwhile, current Crew season ticket holders have already received renewal information for the 2019 season, a move Precourt calls “normal business operations.”… Normal business operations shall continue in Columbus for the balance of the 2018 season where winning an MLS Cup remains the objective.” — LOL, the most MLSy statement ever.
