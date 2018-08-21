Report: PSG to reject loan offer for Weah

Paris Saint-Germain are likely to reject a loan offer from Strasbourg for U.S. Men’s National Team forward Timothy Weah, according to ESPN.
Strasbourg approached PSG about a loan for the young USMNT prospect, either with or without an option to buy. However, the French giants are reluctant to give up the 18-year-old at this point as they look to secure a renewed contract for Weah before considering any potential loan options.
Weah had a strong preseason for the reigning Ligue 1 champions, and his form carried over into the regular season as he scored his first league goal in PSG’s opener against Caen.
The forward followed up that performance by earning his second career Ligue 1 start in PSG’s 3-1 victory over Guingamp. Weah played the entire first half before being subbed off for French World Cup star Kylian Mbappe.
With manager Thomas Tuchel showing confidence in the teenager, a stay with PSG’s first team rather than a loan is looking more and more likely as the summer transfer period draws closer to its conclusion.
Like I said a few weeks ago a Jan might be better. Had the whole preseason to impress and did, got mins in early league and cup games while others were still not back from WC duty,early CL games with squad rotation and he a few US friendlies coming up I think that’s enough mins to go around. Until he stops making the bench no reason to send him out.
Tuchel is good for young US players. I find this rather remarkable that they are considering Weah this highly. He seems promising, but I’m surprised that a top CL team seems to be interested in playing him somewhat regularly, otherwise you would think he would be loaned out. If Weah continues to develop, a core of him, Sargent, Pulisic, McKennie and Tyler Adams plus what seems to be a deep backline certainly bodes well for the future of the USMNT. It is possible that by 2026 we could be a contender, at least for the semis.
