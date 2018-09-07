Friday Kickoff: Neymar named captain of Brazil, Maradona to coach in Mexico, and more

As U.S. Men’s National Team fans prepare to see their team take on another world powerhouse, that next opponent has settled on its leader for the foreseeable future.

Brazil national team manager Tite has officially named Neymar as the permanent captain of the team, despite undergoing a rotation system in previous matches. (REPORT)

Diego Maradona has officially been named the new coach of Mexican second division side Dorados de Sinaloa. (REPORT)

Paul Pogba has not ruled out a move out of Manchester United and is unsure if he will remain with the Red Devils. (REPORT)

Germany and France held to a 0-0 draw in their inaugural UEFA Nations League match. (REPORT)

Wesley Sneijder officially ends his international career with the Netherlands after a 2-1 win against Peru on Thursday night. (REPORT)

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly congratulated Luka Modric on his “deserved” UEFA Player of the Year award. (REPORT)

Girona has accepted the proposal to play Barcelona in January 2019 for the first league match to be played in the United States. (REPORT)

The Danish FA and Denmark’s National Team have put their labor dispute on hold for the Nations League match against Wales. (REPORT)

Thursday Rewind

Earnie Stewart says that the new USMNT coach will be announced at the end of the year. (READ)

Matt Mizaga’s Eredivisie stint proved to help him become the player he is today. (REPORT)

Who should start against Brazil for the USMNT? (READ)

Sebastian Lletget has left the USMNT training camp due to a lingering abdominal injury. (READ)

The inaugural UEFA Nations League has begun and here is a look at the important matches to look into during the international break. (READ)