Griezmann wants to finish career in MLS, names LA and Miami as possible destinations

Antoine Griezmann had a busy summer, committing his future to Atletico Madrid and winning a World Cup with the French national team. With his immediate future settled, the superstar forward shed some light on where he would like to finish his career.

Griezmann cited the United States as his preferred destination of choice in a recent interview with French publication L’Equipe. He even went so far as to name the markets he would like to play in.

“If he (David Beckham) wants me in his club, then I’ll go. I want to finish my career in the US,” Griezmann said. “I don’t know yet if it’s going to be in Miami or LA. They are two great cities. I like the mentality and the show culture of the United States.”

Griezmann isn’t like to make the move to MLS anytime soon, not after signing a new deal with Atletico Madrid this summer that runs through the 2022/2023 season. Griezmann will be 32 by then.

