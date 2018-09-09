Griezmann wants to finish career in MLS, names LA and Miami as possible destinations

Antoine Griezmann had a busy summer, committing his future to Atletico Madrid and winning a World Cup with the French national team. With his immediate future settled, the superstar forward shed some light on where he would like to finish his career.
Griezmann cited the United States as his preferred destination of choice in a recent interview with French publication L’Equipe. He even went so far as to name the markets he would like to play in.
“If he (David Beckham) wants me in his club, then I’ll go. I want to finish my career in the US,” Griezmann said. “I don’t know yet if it’s going to be in Miami or LA. They are two great cities. I like the mentality and the show culture of the United States.”
Griezmann isn’t like to make the move to MLS anytime soon, not after signing a new deal with Atletico Madrid this summer that runs through the 2022/2023 season. Griezmann will be 32 by then.
What do you think of this development? See Griezmann playing in Miami or LA? Think he’ll arrive before 2023? Where would you like to see him play in MLS?
Anyone think it was just a coincidence that David moyes was at the U.S. Brazil game or is he in line for some talks about the job
so suppose in 2023 he “chooses” la. and suppose i dunno orlando is at the top of the allocation order then. then i think this can be okay if la makes a deal with orlando (gives them money, players and picks) enough to satisfy them for not getting griezmann. no more back room deals. there is a process. let’s follow the rules.
mls is single entity. incoming new players are supposed to sign with the league. they’re not supposed to choose the club. after signing with the league, it will be announced to all the clubs that this player is incoming. then there will surely be some wheeling and dealing in the allocation order amongst the interested clubs. and when that’s all done then whichever club is first in the allocation order will have first rights to this player, yes? but no, ordinarily, incoming new players are not supposed to choose the club/city.
He’s not a US international or a former MLS player so he isn’t part of the allocation process. A team could put him on their “discovery list” in which LA would have to pay them a flat fee of 50,000 in TAM, if Orlando made him a reasonable offer compared to other players of his ability. Which really seems like robbery because Orlando didn’t really discover Griezman on the sandlots of Paris, but it gives everyone a shot to sign players even if they can’t afford them. Yeah, parody.
oh but jermaind jones was different because he was a us national team player, is it right?
so is this player really free to choose any club/city he wants?
to clarify my meaning, griezmann is a special player, world class. it would be beneficial to the entire league i’m sure if he were to come. and he probably doesn’t want to live in a cornfield (no offense). i “get” that. he already said he wants miami or la.
so for the good of the whole league, if commissioner garber wants to make this special player a very special offer and let him choose the club/city, then i think that can be okay as long as the total deal includes compensation to whichever club was at the top of the allocation order at the time the deal took place.
and the league commissioner should extend this offer publicly. and this deal should be executed openly. no more coin flips in the back room of the board room.
