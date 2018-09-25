SBISoccer.com

Report: Pareja 'interview' for USMNT head coach job didn't happen

Report: Pareja 'interview' for USMNT head coach job didn't happen

Featured

Report: Pareja 'interview' for USMNT head coach job didn't happen

The search for the next U.S. national team coach is close to hitting the one-year mark, which might explain the reaction when a report emerged Monday claiming Oscar Pareja had been interviewed for the job.

By Monday night, a conflicting report emerged, with Yahoo Sports reporting that the Pareja ‘interview’ with U.S. Soccer officials didn’t happen.

“There was no meeting,” a U.S. Soccer source told Yahoo Sports.

U.S. Men’s National Team general manager Earnie Stewart stated in September that a new head coach would be hired by the end of the year, and potentially as early as November.

Columbus Crew coach Gregg Berhalter is believed to be the frontrunner for the USMNT job, though Pareja is a qualified candidate if he is indeed being considered.

, , , Featured, MLS- FC Dallas, U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

1 comment

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home