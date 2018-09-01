SBISoccer.com

U.S. Women's National Team

SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Tobin Heath

On a night where the U.S. women’s national team’s set piece skills were on display, it was Tobin Heath who walked away the best player on the field in the team’s 3-0 win over Chile.

Heath registered an assist on the first goal, sending a corner kick into the middle of the box for Tierna Davidson to pounce on it. The team’s second goal came off of Heath’s well-delivered corner, with Julie Ertz’s ball being put in by a Chile defender. Additionally, Heath was active on the left side of the forward line, providing opportunities for her teammates to add to their goal tally.

Honorable mention goes to Christen Press, who was impressive on Heath’s opposite side and recorded a goal on her 101st cap, and Rose Lavelle, who continues to impress in her return from injury.

