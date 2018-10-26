Dutch defender Kik Pierie confirms contact from U.S. Soccer

Heerenveen defender Kik Pierie was born in the United States, but has been raised most of his life in the Netherlands. That hasn’t stopped U.S. Soccer from reaching out to the 18-year-old about the possibility of playing for the U.S. national team.

Pierie confirmed the contact from U.S. Soccer in an interview with Voetbal International, and even left the door open to one day playing for the United States.

“Everyone suddenly asks me what I’m going to do, but it’s not an item now,” Pierie said in an interview with Voetbal International. “You do not know how a career is going. Suppose I am approached by America in four years and not by the Netherlands, where do I choose? I am, of course, Dutch with a Dutch family, but playing for a beautiful sports country like America is also fantastic.”

Pierie currently plays internationally with the Netherlands U-19 side. He was born in Boston, making him eligible to play for the United States, but moved with his family to the Netherlands when he was just one. He debuted with Heerenveen in May 2017 and has since been connected with clubs like Ajax, Feyenoord and PSV.