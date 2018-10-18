SBISoccer.com

SBI USWNT Woman of the Match: Alex Morgan

U.S. Women's National Team

Alex Morgan clinched the Golden Boot award at the Concacaf Women’s Championship in the U.S. Women’s National Team’s 2-0 victory over Canada, capping off a stellar tournament for the forward.

Morgan’s goal, her seventh of the tournament, may have come in the 89th minute, but from the beginning of the match, she was dominating as usual. She recorded attempt after attempt throughout the match, getting unlucky a few times.

She came incredibly close midway through the second half, as her shot rolled just past the goalpost, but she was eventually rewarded with a goal from close range at the end. In the meantime, she was able to once again demonstrate her ability to do the many things asked of her, from scoring to creating chances and helping her team dominate in attack.

Other standout performances on the night belonged to Rose Lavelle and Julie Ertz. Lavelle scored the crucial opening goal and managed to keep the Canadian defense busy, while Ertz walked away with the tournament’s Golden Ball award and made it incredibly difficult for Canada to get close to the USWNT’s goal.

What did you think of Morgan’s performance? Is she the best forward in Women’s Soccer?

