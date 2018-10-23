Tuesday UCL Rewind: Juventus edges Man United, Dzeko continues UCL dominance, and more

Matchday 3 of the UEFA Champions League kicked off on Tuesday with Bayern München traveling to Greece and leaving with a 2-0 win over AEK Athens. Valencia and Young Boys split the points in Switzerland in the other early kickoff.

Cristiano Ronaldo faced a familiar club in Manchester United in which he and Juventus took home three points. Real Madrid edged Viktoria Plzen in Spain with a 2-1 win, and Manchester City thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk away from home.

Elsewhere, Roma comfortable picked up three points against CSKA Moscow, Ajax’s late goal set them atop Group E, and Hoffenheim hosted Lyon in a six-goal thriller.

Manchester United 0, Juventus 1

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford to take on Manchester United on Tuesday and made his presence felt early. The former Red Devil put a cross in the box which eventually fell to Paulo Dybala who scored the game’s opening goal in the 17th minute.

In what has become a normality this season for Mourinho’s men, United were the better of the two sides in the second half. Unlike the past weekend at Chelsea, Man United couldn’t find any goals.

The closest they came to finding the back of the net was Paul Pogba’s left-footed effort which hit the post before deflecting out off of Wojciech Szczęsny. The two European giants will meet again on Matchday 4 in Turin.

Hoffenheim 3, Lyon 3

Bertrand Traore opened the scoring for Lyon in the 27th minute capitalizing on a defensive error from Hoffenheim’s Kevin Vogt. Andrej Kramaric also found himself the beneficiary of poor defending as his goal from close range leveled the scoring in the 33rd minute.

Kramaric scored once again in the 47th minute to give his side the lead. Kerem Demirbay’s cross found the Croatian with space in the box. Kramaric chested the ball down before slotting his second goal on the night.

Lyon’s equalizer came in the 59th minute through a Tanguy Ndombele strike from inside the penalty area. After being played in on goal from Traore, Ndombele’s rifled effort hit Oliver Baumann before finding the back of the net.

Memphis Depay gave Lyon the lead in the 67th minute fighting off a defender before sliding the ball past Baumann. Unfortunately for Lyon, Hoffenheim would go on to score a wonderfully worked goal capped off by Joelinton in the 92nd minute forcing each side to settle for a point apiece.

Roma 3, CSKA Moscow 0

Edin Dzeko followed up a Matchday 2 hat-trick with two more goals and an assist on Tuesday against CSKA Moscow. The first of the pair came in the 30th minute with the forward tapping home a goal largely orchestrated by Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Dzeko’s clinical nature was once again put on display in the 43rd minute finding the far post from inside the area. Dzeko then went on to grab an assist as he used his height to knock the ball down to Cengiz Ünder who found the back of the net in the 51st minute.

AEK Athens 0-2 Bayern München

Ajax 1-0 Benfica

Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Manchester City

Real Madrid 2-1 Viktoria Plzen

Young Boys 1-1 Valencia