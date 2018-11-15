NPSL to launch pro league in 2020, eleven founding clubs announced

The National Premier Soccer League is joining the ranks of professional soccer.

The national amateur league will launch a pro league in the summer of 2019 with eleven founding members, all of which were members of its amateur circuit in the last year.

The new league will play an abbreviated schedule from August to November next year in what the league is calling the Founders Cup. A full league schedule, possibly with additional teams, will follow in the spring of 2020.

“We are very excited to bring a new brand of community-based soccer to the U.S. market,” said NPSL Chairman Joe Barone. “Beginning with the Founders Cup, fans will be able to enjoy watching authentic clubs compete with professional players and staff. This new venture will build upon the success and experience of NPSL and its nationwide network of local soccer club members.”

The eleven teams to compete for the Founders Cup and join the full league when it begins are ASC San Diego, Cal FC, California United Strikers FC, Chattanooga FC, Detroit City FC, FC Arizona, Miami FC, Miami United FC, Milwaukee Torrent, New York Cosmos, and Oakland Roots.

Two of the founding members, the New York Cosmos and Miami FC, were part of the NASL during its final season in 2017 and fielded teams in the NPSL last year.

The official format of the Founders Cup, along with roster rules and other league information, will be revealed later this winter.

The NPSL is a nationwide amateur league that serves as a developmental competition for many college players throughout the country. It also features adult amateurs that are no longer in college, but still wish to play at a semi-professional level.