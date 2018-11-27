Oscar Pareja officially named Club Tijuana manager

After spending eight seasons as a head coach in Major League Soccer with Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas, Oscar Pareja is moving south for the next step of his coaching career.

Club Tijuana officially named Pareja its next manager on Tuesday after he was linked to the job last week. Soon after those reports, Pareja and FC Dallas mutually agreed to part ways.

“This was a difficult decision for everyone involved, but after extensive discussions over the last few weeks, we believe the best course of action is for Oscar to pursue another opportunity,” said FC Dallas Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt in a club statement.

Pareja leaves FC Dallas with a record of 91-42-52 and won the 2016 MLS Supporters’ Shield and U.S. Open Cup but never lifted an MLS Cup.

He was also linked to the U.S. Men’s National Team vacancy which looks to be heading towards Columbus Crew head coach Gregg Berhalter.

Tijuana struggled in the recently completed Liga MX Apertura season, finishing 15th out of 18 teams.