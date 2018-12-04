Pulisic finishes second to Mbappe in Young Player Award voting

Christian Pulisic has already accomplished quite a bit for his age, and he can now add another impressive feat to his resume.

Pulisic finished second in the award voting for FIFA’s first ever Kopa Trophy, given to the best player under the age of 21. He was a distant runner up behind runaway winner Kylian Mbappe. He finished with 31 points in the voting while Mbappe had 110.

He beat out several other young stars throughout Europe such as Justin Kluivert, Patrick Cutrone, Gianluigi Donnarumma and England’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Kopa Trophy is voted on be previous winners of the Ballon d’Or, so Pulisic has earned the respect of some of the greatest players in history.

This calendar year has seen Pulisic become a regular starter for Borussia Dortmund at the age of 20. This season alone he already has four goals and two assists in all competitions, including a goal in the Champions League.