Michael Bradley, Alex Morgan honored in Concacaf Awards

Joe Corona took home Concacaf’s Goal of the Year, but he wasn’t the only American to receive recognition from the confederation in their efforts in 2018.
Michael Bradley was the lone American in Concacaf’s Male Best XI. He is joined by his Toronto FC teammate Sebastian Giovinco an fellow MLS players Bradley Wright-Phillips of the New York Red Bulls and Francisco Calvo of Minnesota United in the squad.
On the women’s side, Alex Morgan took home Female Player of the Year for the third year in a row and fourth time overall.
Morgan scored seven goals in five games during the U.S. Women’s National Team’s unbeaten run through the Concacaf Women’s Championship to highlight her year. She completed the year with 18 goals for the USWNT and five for the Orlando Pride of the NWSL.
Her USWNT teammate Alyssa Naeher was honored as the confederation’s Female Goalkeeper of the Year. She was the starter during the Concacaf Women’s Championship which saw the USWNT go the entire tournament without conceding a goal.
Those two were among five USWNT players in the Female Best XI. Becky Sauerbrunn, Crystal Dunn, and Lindsey Horan were also in the squad.
Two other Americans came close to winning awards. Mark Geiger came in second place for Male Referee of the Year and USWNT head coach Jill Ellis came in second for Women’s Coach of the Year.
I know they HAVE to include an american player but Bradley? Why not Jonathan Gonzalez?
Enter triggered people in 3…2…oh, they’re already here.
Michael Bradley? lol Wht year were they watching???
That is insane, there are too many to count that I would pick over his year last year.
Let me look it up. 20 wins, 18 losses, 35 points back and he did NOTHING to change that.
PS I have never been a Bradley hater, except maybe one game in his career, you know the one. He was just terrible and I wouldn’t pick TFC this year because of it.
