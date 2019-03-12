Gregg Berhalter's desire to look at younger options sees Fabian Johnson excluded

Gregg Berhalter sees lots of value in having veterans in camp that have been with the U.S. Men’s National Team before. It is why he named Michael Bradley, Omar Gonzalez, and Tim Ream to the squad for this month’s friendlies.
One seasoned player the head coach did not call in, however, is Fabian Johnson.
Berhalter released his first full-strength U.S. roster on Tuesday, and one notable omission, given the surprise inclusion of other veterans, was Johnson. The 31-year-old fullback has been a regular contributor for Borussia Moenchengladbach this season, and that continuity combined with him possessing technical qualities seem to make him a good fit for the complex right back spot that Berhalter wants his U.S. team to have.
Johnson was not among the 24 players summoned, though, for the March camp that will include friendlies against Ecuador and Chile. His exclusion was not because he has retired from the international game, which he had previously mentioned as a possibility following the 2018 World Cup. Rather, it was because Berhalter wants to look at younger options in that position.
“He’s doing a good job at Moenchengladbach,” said Berhalter on Tuesday. “When I look at his profile and look at his position and being an outside back and the demands of an outside back and I’m projecting towards 2022, he’s one that’s right on the borderline. It’s a tough one.”
While Berhalter made no guarantees that Johnson will ever suit up for the U.S. again, the manager also did not rule out the possibility. Johnson still has a combination of experience and talent that is unmatched by any other right back in the player pool, and Berhalter seems to think that could be useful at some point in the future if others fall out form, get injured, or are unavailable for any other reasons.
“I was in Germany a couple weeks ago and I was able to meet with Fabian and talk to him about how he’s doing and his international career and his thoughts moving forward,” said Berhalter. “He’s a guy that still is available. I spoke to him and said, ‘If you’re needed, we’ll certainly look at you and bring you in.’
“I’m very comfortable with Fabian and what he’s done. I’ve known him for a long time, I’ve probably known him for 12 years, I played with him in Germany and I left the door open and I said, ‘We’ll stay in contact.’
One other veteran who was not called into this roster was Geoff Cameron. His absence was not all surprising given that he only just returned to training with Queens Park Rangers after a lengthy layoff because of an ankle injury, but it appears that he might not have much of a future with the group given that he is 33-years old.
“He’s another one that I think time is working against him right now with his age and 2022 as being a goal,” said Berhalter. “But he hasn’t unfortunately been able to compete on the field since December.”
So he wants to look at younger options in Ream and the other left back option but they like 28 and 30. Yes a little younger but terrible excuse
Such crap. The guy is getting minutes for a champions league level team at outside back and looks good. he is our best LB by a mile and is younger than Bradley. This is some real petty shit from the old boys.
I would argue that with Brooks,Yedlin and Pulisic we have enough experience from past teams
Yeah I would like some clarification from GB cause he clearly should have been in this squad, our dirth at LB is astounding and he could at least slot in there for the GC this summer.
Calling in Omar, but not Fabian is crazy. And FJ shined in our last World Cup at LB, which is still a weakness for the team. This is a very weak explanation; it almost makes me think something else is going on.
I double posted because I didn’t see my first comment go through and tried again. Sorry about the repetition, it’s not that I have Alzheimers . . . yet.
A pretty weak explanation if you bring in Omar Gonzalez who isn’t have as valuable and is almost as old. And FJ has played a lot of LB for the US in the past, an area that’s still a weakness for us. If you don’t care about the Gold Cup, I don’t have a problem not calling in FJ. But if you do, this does not make sense to me if you are trying to build a squad for that competition.
Yeah- who need’s an athletic, skill player with tons of experience in the Bundesliga, who plays a position we are lacking in. His market value probably puts him at the top 6 or 7 of all American internationals out there. And ‘Right on the borderline’? If he were a “real” American, he’d never get this treatment.
I recall Fabian stating publicly that World Cup 2018 would be his last involvement with the national team. According to Berhalter’s quotes, this may have changed.. but I don’t believe it has.
FJ never said that.
in 2017, a Bild reporter asked him if a 2018 WC would be an appropriate end to his NT career, and FJ responded: “Das kann gut sein. Die WM ist auf jeden Fall ein Riesen-Ziel, in Brasilien war es einfach überragend, jetzt freue ich mich auf Russland.“
which roughly translates to: “It could be good. The World Cup is definitely a huge goal, in Brazil it was just outstanding, now I’m looking forward to Russia.”
that’s all he said about it.
somehow, American news outlets took this as “Fabian Johnson declares retirement”
