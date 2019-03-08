Rangnick: We’re averaging three points a game with Adams

Tyler Adams has quickly impressed at RB Leipzig, helping the team move their way up the Bundesliga table.

Since making his league debut on Jan. 27th, Adams has made seven appearances for the club while helping them post a 5-2-0 record during that span. Most importantly, Leipzig has jumped to third in the standings and RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick has praised the midfielder on his impact at the club.

“Whenever Tyler’s been on the pitch, we’ve won,” Rangnick said in an interview with Kicker. “We also beat Hoffenheim in the second half when he was on the pitch [the match ended 1-1, but Leipzig were losing 1-0 when Adams was brought on at half-time]. We’re averaging three points per game with Adams.”

In those seven matches, Leipzig has outscored their opponents 13-2 while also advancing into the quarterfinals of the German Cup. Adams’ ability in midfield has given Leipzig a quality option in both shutting down the visiting team’s playmakers but also advancing up the field and getting goals.

“Obviously that’s not just down to him, but the manner in which we play when he’s on the pitch,” said Rangnick. We knew what an extraordinary character he is for his young age. The team welcomed him immediately without any reservations.”

Leipzig sit nine points back of the Bundesliga title race from Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. Although it may too far of a stretch at this time of the season, if Adams continues to help his team to victories then Leipzig could earn a Champions League place for next season.

With 10 matches remaining in league play, Leipzig could push themselves into the top-two picture as they face Bayern once more this season as well as some other top-half sides.

The 20-year-old is a rising star not only in Germany but also with the U.S. Men’s National Team. With March camp opening in the coming weeks, Adams could return to the fold under new head coach Gregg Berhalter who has coached against the midfielder from their time in MLS.