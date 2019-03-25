Weston McKennie diagnosed with ruptured ankle ligament

Weston McKennie did not suffer any broken bones when he severely sprained his ankle in the U.S. Men’s National Team’s recent win against Ecuador, but he was not able to avoid a major injury that will keep him sidelined for an extended period.

Schalke announced on Monday morning that Weston McKennie has been diagnosed with a ruptured ligament in his left ankle. McKennie suffered the injury in the second half of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s 1-0 victory against Ecuador last Thursday, and had to be stretchered into the locker room after needing the help of two members of the medical staff to limp off the field.

🤕 @WMckennie has suffered a ruptured ankle ligament and is travelling home from the @USMNT to begin his rehabilitation in Gelsenkirchen. We wish you the speediest of recoveries, Weston 🙏#s04 pic.twitter.com/NQFl1kq7pg — FC Schalke 04 (@s04_en) March 25, 2019

The German club offered no timetable for his recovery, but recovery for torn ankle ligaments can fall in the four-to-eight-weeks range. Schalke will need to find a way to replace him as it tries to fight off relegation during these final months of the German Bundesliga season. Schalke has not won in its last six games in league play, losing five of those matches, and currently sits just three points above the drop zone.

McKennie has been a regular contributor for Schalke this season. He has started in 14 of the 19 league matches he has appeared in this season, and also appeared in six fixtures in the UEFA Champions League. He has netted once in both competitions to date.

If McKennie is forced to miss more time than the four-to-eight-weeks range, it could put his participation in this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup in jeopardy. A two-month recovery period would mean missing the rest of the Bundesliga season, but could have him back in time to the U.S.’s training camp ahead of the tournament. The Americans begin their Gold Cup campaign on June 18 in at Allianz Field in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

If McKennie’s recovery goes well, he could be back in time for the U.S.’s friendlies in late May and early June, the final preparations before the Gold Cup.

The Americans return to action on Tuesday with a friendly against Chile at BBVA Compass Stadium in Houston. Gregg Berhalter’s side will be without McKennie and fellow up-and-comer Tyler Adams, who returned to RB Leipzig after the win vs. Ecuador in a move that Berhalter said was planned before the March friendlies.