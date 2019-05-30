Cincy offically announces Gerard Nijkamp as GM

Possibly one of the worst kept secrets in the clubs brief history, FC Cincinnati has officially announced that Dutchman Gerard Nijkamp has joined the expansion side as General Manager Wednesday morning.

“Earlier this year, with the assistance of outside consultants, we quietly began an international search for a general manager who not only meet our expectations for experience and past success, but who also understood the importance of establishing a successful, collaborative and data-driven culture. We have very high expectations for the club – not only in the long term, but also in the near term – so this was a critical hire that we took our time with and made sure to exercise due diligence,” FC Cincinnati president Jeff Berding said.

As Nijmkamp settles into life in Cincinnati, Berding will be stepping away from soccer operations as the construction of the club’s West End Stadium needs two eyes at all times. Since the club’s inception as a USL side in 2015, Berding has served as President and GM.

Nijkamp will be a “stand-alone” GM, which is a new position within FCC.

“We believe Gerard is a fantastic fit for FC Cincinnati, both with his on-field football expertise, but also his off-field demeanor and managerial style,” Berding said. “He has seen tremendous success at PEC Zwolle, winning the Dutch Cup and Dutch Super Cup, qualifying for the UEFA Europa League and maintaining its place in the Eredivisie, all while using forward-thinking systems to source players and analyze the club’s performance.”

With Nijkamp’s global experience, FC Cincinnati’s international roster spots will certainly become more precious in the near future, given the immediate vote of confidence from Berding.

“We have great ambitions for FC Cincinnati and Gerard is stepping into a very large role,” Berding said. “We will give him all of the support he needs to make us a successful, winning and community-focused club – from the first team all the way down to our newly established Academy.”

FC Cincinnati has been upfront about the organizational changes, hiring a GM will proceed filling the head coaching vacancy. Nijkamp will be assisting in the hiring of the club’s new head coach while 29-year-old Yoann Damet continues to call the shots in the interim.

“I am very happy and proud to be part of the FC Cincinnati family,” Nijkamp said.

“I would like to thank Carl H. Lindner III and Jeff Berding for their confidence in me and the vision I plan to bring to FCC. I will put all of my knowledge, experience and skills into building a successful club for this wonderful city. I’m looking forward to working together with our staff here to create something special for the amazing fans in Cincinnati.”

FC Cincinnati, last in the Eastern Conference, travels to Colorado this Saturday.