Weah aiming for first-team spot at PSG after Celtic loan

Timothy Weah was able to earn valuable first-team minutes with Scottish Premier League side Celtic over the last four months. Now with those in his back pocket, the 19-year-old has returned to Paris Saint-Germain in hopes of fight for a first-team place next season.

Weah left his loan early in order to prepare himself for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, beginning this month. Tab Ramos called in Weah to his final roster and the forward will be an expected starter for the team as they hope to bring home a trophy. Although Weah is already being linked with a possible move away from PSG this summer, he remains focused on the goal of starting next to several international stars.

“I just need to go back to PSG and hopefully I can fulfil everything that the coaches and the club needs from me,” the 19-year-old said in an interview with RMC Sport. “My ambition was always to be a player for PSG.”

“Coming up from the academy, that was my dream,” Weah said. “It was always my dream to be at that level, to play for such a high-class team with amazing players, and that is going to continue to be my objective. I love the club and I have been there for four years — why not make it more?”

With the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar, Edinson Cavani, and Angel Di Maria headlining the Ligue 1 giants’ attack, Weah has found it tough to earn minutes in Paris. Despite goals in his first two competitive appearances of the season for PSG, Weah did not make a first-team club appearance until Jan. 23rd, then with Celtic.

He’s also yet to received a call-in to Gregg Berhalter’s senior squad, instead appearing for the U-23 MNT under Jason Kreis in friendlies. Several sides have been linked with Weah including, Rennes, Strasbourg, and EPL outfit Crystal Palace. A possible loan back to Celtic remains an option, should Hoops head coach Neil Lennon want Weah in his squad for next season.

“It was a challenge,” Weah said. “Being at PSG, everyone knows my last name, and my father [George Weah], so it was a challenge.”

“I think that it is really important for footballers to get out of their comfort zone at a young age and see a different environment — Scotland was that step.”

Weah has one senior goal to his name for the USMNT, back in a 3-0 friendly win over Bolivia last May. Since then, he’s struggled to find the back of the net for country and hopefully the U-20 World Cup could help him snap out of his funk.

At 19, Weah still has a long future ahead of him and could still become a regular for the USMNT in the coming year. With eight caps under his belt already, Weah has grabbed even more important experience which has helped him continue to believe in his abilities.

“You have to score goals, you have to work,” Weah said. “I think that I am getting there. The fans, they love me, and they love when I am on the field. I love playing for them and I love playing for my country. It is a complete honor. I feel like, some time, I will be a big player.”