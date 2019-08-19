Ibrahimovic's incredible 500th career goal nominated for Puskas award

L.A. Galaxy forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been named one of the 10 nominees for the 2018-19 Puskas award, the honor for the world’s best goal.

The Swede is also joined by Lionel Messi, Andros Townsend, and Fabio Quagliarella for the award.

Ibrahimovic’s goal came against Toronto FC back on Sept. 15th, 2018 in a 5-3 road loss to the Canadian outfit.

A chipped ball over the top of the TFC backline allowed Ibrahimovic to turn his body and one time a shot off the right post and in. It was a terrific effort by Ibrahimovic, despite the loss on the night.

Also in the running for the award are three female players; Ajara Nchout, Billie Simpson, and Amy Rodriguez.

American forward Rodriguez scored a wondergoal against Sky Blue FC of the NWSL. After picking up the ball in her own half, Rodriguez raced down the center of the field before unleashing a shot from 30 yards out.

Here’s a full list of the nominees:

Matheus Cunha: Bayer Leverkusen vs. RB LEIPZIG

Juan Fernando Quintero: RIVER PLATE vs. Racing Club

Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Toronto vs. LA GALAXY

Lionel Messi: Real Betis vs. BARCELONA

Ajara Nchout: CAMEROON Women vs. New Zealand Women

Fabio Quagliarella: SAMPDORIA vs. Napoli

Amy Rodriguez: UTAH ROYALS vs. Sky Blue FC

Billie Simpson: Sion Swifts Ladies vs. CLIFTONVILLE LADIES FC

Andros Townsend: Manchester City vs. CRYSTAL PALACE

Daniel Zsori: DEBRECEN FC vs. Ferencvaros TC