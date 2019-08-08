Minnesota United heads to U.S. Open Cup final with 2-1 home win

With a spot in the U.S. Open Cup Final on the line, Minnesota United took care of business at home on Wednesday night. An early penalty and late go-ahead goal lifted the Loons over the Portland Timbers 2-1 at Allianz Field in St. Paul.

After a Portland handball from a free-kick in the 22nd minute, Darwin Quintero made the most of the early gift. From the spot, the Colombian sent Timbers’ keeper Steve Clark the wrong way as he steered it left with his right foot.

Portland would equalize at the death of the first half though. Jorge Moreira and Jeremy Ebobisse linked to set Brian Fernández up with an opportunity from point-bank, and the Argentine converted on a quick turn-and-shoot play.

Ultimately, Mason Toye would have the final say. After beating his marker on the counter, he was left one-on-one and beat Clark with a powerful strike from deep in the box.

The Loons would benefit from the woodward in extra time as a late would-be equalizer got past keeper Vito Mannone, but took an impossibly lucky bounce to stay in play. Mannone amassed six saves on the evening though and played a big part in the win.

Minnesota will take on Atlanta United in the final, who will also be making its first-ever USOC final appearance after earning a road win in Orlando on Tuesday. The stage is set for the teams to do battle at Mercedez-Benz Stadium on Tuesday, August 27th.