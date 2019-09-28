Real Salt Lake part ways with GM Craig Waibel

Real Salt Lake has parted ways with general manager Craig Waibel.

The club announced the news on Friday night and will immediately begin a search for Waibel’s replacement. Waibel’s departure comes roughly over a month after RSL terminated the contract of head coach Mike Petke.

“I appreciate Craig coming to Real Salt Lake for the 2014 season as part of the coaching staff. Craig oversaw the organization’s integration of the Real Monarchs, Utah Royals FC in the National Women’s Soccer League, and the relocation and expansion of the Real Salt Lake Academy, which now trains and plays at the Zions Bank Training Center in Herriman, Utah,” Real Salt Lake owner Dell Loy Hansen said in a statement. “Craig has been instrumental in the club’s rapid growth and I wish him success in the future.”

Waibel served as GM of RSL since Aug. 2015 and has seen the club make two playoff appearances in three of his full seasons in the position. The club is also in position to make the postseason this season.

RSL assistant general manager Elliot Fall will assume Waibel’s responsibilities on an interim basis while reporting to executive vice president of soccer operations Rob Zarkos. Fall has worked his way up through the organization since joining in 2007, including serving as director of soccer operations in 2013-14 and moving on to assistant general manager in Nov. 2014.

“I would like to thank Dell Loy Hansen for the opportunities presented to me over the past six years. During this time, I have experienced an incredible amount of personal and professional growth and I am proud of the work we have accomplished,” Waibel said in a statement. “While I am stepping away to take some time to evaluate the next step in my career, I want to wish Dell Loy, the locker room, and most importantly, the fans nothing but the best in their pursuit of the 2019 MLS Cup.”

RSL next hosts the Houston Dynamo on Sunday.