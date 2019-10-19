The SBI View: Gregg Berhalter needs to dump his system, get back to basics

Zack Steffen made a declaration during an interview in Dusseldorf last month that could have made one raise their eyebrow.
Asked directly about the U.S. Men’s National Team’s progress in head coach Gregg Berhalter’s desired style of play, and Steffen made it crystal clear that there was a degree of difficulty that was affecting the players.
“I think it’s obviously a tough system but it’s a good system,” said Steffen after a 2-1 loss to SC Freiburg on Sept. 29. “I think we (as players) try and force it too much, instead of kind of just playing with our instincts, and when you do that, that’s kind of when you get in trouble.”
“I think we’ve just got to find the balance of when to play football and then when to be smart and instinctual and kind of play in their half.”
The level of discomfort that Steffen described perfectly summarizes how the USMNT has looked thus far under Berhalter. It perfectly summarizes why the USMNT has struggled to get results. It perfectly summarizes why it is time to dump this system and go back to the basics.
Tuesday’s Concacaf Nations League loss to Canada has set off even more alarm bells in American soccer circles, as it once again raised the question as to what, if any, progress is being made under Berhalter. The new USMNT manager has been adamant about trying to implement a possession oriented, build-from-the-back style of play, but the returns up to this point have been almost nonexistent and clearly demonstrate that Berhalter is trying to fit square pegs into round holes with this style.
This week’s 2-0 defeat to the northern neighbors only served to further highlight that. Taken on its own, the result itself was not too surprising given that Canada has an up-and-coming team that is energetic, talented, and severely motivated to set a new standard.
The manner in which the Americans played, however, was eye-opening. The USMNT looked severely disjointed, completely out of sorts, and, truthfully, like they had no real idea how to execute the desired game plan.
Whether they even understood the game plan is certainly a valid question to pose in the post-game analysis after seeing how poor the team looked from the first whistle to the last. There were few moments of possession, a tactical disorganization between the attack and defense, almost no overlapping runs from the fullbacks, and whole a lot of confusion.
Everyone seemed to be on different pages, almost as if they were college students learning their professor’s curriculum for the semester at different speeds. There was alarmingly very little cohesion. On both sides of the ball.
After the match, Berhalter chalked the loss up to a mere matter of desire and effort. It may be true that the Americans were lacking in those areas, but there is also an argument to be made as to whether Berhalter’s admittedly complex system is asking far too much from a group of players that only gets together a handful of times over the course of the year.
What’s more, the harsh reality is that the player pool is limited and is not in a place where it can do what Berhalter is asking.
It is not there in terms of being able to work the ball from back to front regularly. It is not there in terms of being able to pass the ball around against a pressing opponent regularly. It is not there in terms of creating space and chances with movement regularly.
There are too few players in this pool, which is arguably the worst the USMNT has had in two decades, that have the comfort on the ball and understanding of the game required to play that way. If you want to have a team that can zip the ball around the field effortlessly, superb technical skills are necessary. The Americans, for many reasons that go beyond this discussion, fall well short of that.
This, of course, is nothing new. The USMNT has historically never been a side that has won games, especially at higher levels, through possession and proactive play. Rather it has been cohesive defending, grit, a never-say-die attitude, quick and direct counterattacking play, opportunistic finishing and solid set-piece taking, and a good dose of stellar goalkeeping that have given the Americans some of their best moments.
Think the 2002 World Cup. Think the 2009 Confederations Cup. Think the win vs. Spain.
Since the start of the decade, the USMNT has attempted to evolve from that reactive style of play. Jurgen Klinsmann is the coaching symbol that biggest represents this attempted shift in approach, but Bob Bradley during the start of his second cycle as manager, at the beginning of the decade, tried to implement more tactical and technical sophistication to a team that had effectively defined a countering style during his first four years in charge. Bradley encountered some growing pains in his attempted evolution, and then he was fired (so Klinsmann, a perceived revolutionary, could come on board) before ever really having a true chance to implement a more attack-minded style.
It might be commendable that both U.S. Soccer and Berhalter have tried to help the USMNT take that next step in the beautiful game in recent years, but it is more than time to come to terms with the reality that the American player is not far enough in the overall development to play a possession-based and more proactive style.
Shelving this idea and dumping the system in order to get back to doing what the USMNT does best — being tough to play against, staying defensively compact and organized, and hitting primarily in transition — would help limit losses with putrid performances like the one we saw in Canada on Tuesday.
Playing that way might have a lower ceiling than trying to go toe-to-toe from open play and may not regularly lead to victories against top-level opponents consistently, but that is where the American game and overall player pool is right now. The sooner Berhalter understands that and comes to terms with it, the better for the USMNT.
I think your analysis is spot on. Why do we shy away from the things that we are good at, and have always been good ay – just to try and play pretty? In the end its the results that matter. I’ve been involved with the game for a little over 40 years as a player, USMNT fan, and coach. And one of the most important lessons I’ve learned from coaching teams over the last 20 years is that if you don’t have the horses to run the race, it makes things difficult. I know that’s not an earth shattering revelation, but you need to play to the stregths of your personnel or your team will get buried. Play a formation and a way that suits your team and it’s strengths…… period. Allow them to be successful in a system that fits them. Motivation is also huge in coaching. I watch some of those USMNT videos in the locker room and it just seems dead. I know, players at a high level should be self motivated, but showing them that the coach is all in, and making the team aware of the importance of the task at hand and getting them to play hard is a skill. Not every coach has it. Gregg himself played many games for Arena, who I think in his 1st couple cycles as coach put the players in positions to succeed and MOTVATED them to do so. I was happy when he was hired. I thought he understood the importance of mixing vets with youth, and would not be bias against olayer’s who play in Europe, as that’s where most of his professional playing career was honed. Player selection, insistence on playing a system that we don’t do well in, and motivational skills are concerning me.
I like to go back to the successful approach of classically good coaches from other sports–John Wooden and Vince Lombardi in particular. They emphasized basics (Lombardfi said that the game of football was basically determined by which team did the best blocking and tackling) and putting together a team play approach where they fit their approach to the players they had. Wooden famously didn’t even scout his opponents, he just had his team focus on what they had to do it and do it as well as they could. He won games in practice. Klinsmann was criticized when he said things like players need to use their own creativity (people said JK didn’t know what he is doing, has no idea of tactics) and he also once said that what formation you use isn’t that important, for which he was roundly criticized. It seems to me that your formation should not be set in stone and neither should your tactics be that way. They should evolve during the game to meet the strengths and weaknesses of the opponents. You should try to impose your will on them and have them react to what you do. If they high press and you can’t handle it, for God’s sake, then try to go over the top with long balls. The team should have guidelines, but not set in stone plans or formations and they should be able to adjust pretty much on the fly rather than worry where one is supposed to be in a particular situation. Find space, pass to players into space, have constant movement, look for open players, advance the ball whenever possible, pass backward or sideways if necessary to preserve possession, but only for that reason. When there are openings, look for interchanges. Take advantage of what the other team gives you. If they clog the middle, bring down the wings and overload the wings, forcing them to bring defenders outside. I read one report that the US wasn’t prepared for the Canadian formation or tactics. It shouldn’t matter, they should be able to adjust and know what to do, whatever the opponent approach. That is really a lack of coaching. And the statement that this is the worst, most unskilled group of players for the USMNT in two decades is just not accurate. Here is a list of players who play in a top flight European league–Sargent, Adams, Pulisic, Morales, McKennie, Brooks, Dest, Yedlin, Steffen. Now obviously a lot of these guys weren’t available last time, but they can be available and provide a very good core. Additionally, you have Altidore who starred while in Holland, Miazga who was a regular in Holland, Alvarado who is a consistent starter in Mexico. This doesn’t even count players in MLS, the English championship, German 2nd division or Palmer Brown in Austria. So to say that our group of players is historically weak is ridiculous. Eddie Lewis was a stalwart for the US and he played almost exclusively in the Championship. Earnie Stewart played all in Holland but only a little more than half the time in their first division. Gooch made his name in Belgium, and so on. We relied a lot on MLS players in the past when MLS wasn’t nearly as good as it is now. So the problem isn’t the player pool, but how it is being used and motivated, which obviously is not good enough.
The players we have now don’t fit that old style though either. They’d be just as out of place. Pulisic playing as a two way wide midfielder? It would be better than Morris but CP is not Dempsey or Donovan who in their younger days were good defenders. The system needs to be less rigid and different players selected but going backwards didn’t work in 2018 and it won’t work again now. It’s not all Arena, JK, and Gregg’s fault the American player is not the same they don’t have a chip on their shoulder, they get million dollar contracts instead of closed doors when they visit Euro clubs. People complain that Berhalter’s style doesn’t fit his players, counterattacks and hard tackling doesn’t either. If Berhalter doesn’t make significant changes to both tactics and players and can’t pull off passing Canada he should be removed but to go back just won’t work for qualifying either.
There is nothing wrong with the style of play. As Franco points out we’ve tried it several times and the almost immediately dump it to go back to reactive soccer. The bottom line is at some point we need to just suffer through it until we figure it. Berhalter needs to simplify the ideas so guys can use their instincts better and desperately needs to stop calling in guys like Roldan, Lovitz, and Bradley that can’t play that way even in a simplified system. Honestly if you put the roster from Tuesday into a 4-4-2 how is it better? If you do that either Morris or Pulisic are either playing as wide midfielders and being asked to be two way players which neither like to do or are very good at. Is a deep midfield of McKennie and Bradley any better? If you look at the YTs the players coming forward are terribly suited for this old school style of sit back and counter. With 24-30 year olds we have we are going to lose to mid level teams, let’s not forget both Klinsmann and Arena both used the 4-4-2 throughout the last cycle and we could not win on the road using that style then either. Start calling in Mendez, Ledesma, Holmes, Hyndman, Richards, and Gloster. Davies plays more in 3Bundesliga and smoked us, if a guy can play, play him. These guys actually can do the skills that GGG wants. If we’re going to lose we might as well move the game forward. Less rigidity in the system and players suited for possession puts us in a better position going forward.
Bravo Franco most spot on article I’ve read regarding this teams lack of results. Forget trying to be something we’re not let’s just focus on who we are at this current time. Used to be that the US team was deadly on set pieces and threw counterattacking found ways to get fouled would be fab the setting up said set pieces. Goalkeeping has been a major disappointment to some degree but asking a lot of our keepers to play out of the back is not of them have the foot skills were passing skills to implement that that’s where the biggest problem starts.Not sure how much it is the system but to me athletic stamina seems to be lacking with this team over the last two years they used to be able to run you into the ground. If you don’t have ball skills then at least outwork your opponents that’s something we always did. Many nations that have had some success counter attack let’s try and implement some of that back into our game. If you had more Friendly’s where are you could try and implement the ball possession build out the back that would be great but looking at the way concha calf has things set up that’s not going to be the case. And regardless if you want to implement those tactics started to use 17 level so the players are well-versed you can’t just implement that shit at the full national team level guys need to know that system inside not a National teams coach job to train players it’s his job to put them in positions to win training happens at lower levels so Klinsmann had that right. I’m worried about Ernie Greg and his brother taking this program backwards. Carlos had better take a quick and hard look at this because if this becomes the new norm I’m going to check out and I’ve been following this program since the late 80s and I’m sure that many people like me who will check out. Hell I live near DC and didn’t even go to see the Cuba game that should tell you something and I never miss games.
Sorry for the poor grammar but voice recognition sucks shit. Drag Steve Jobs out of the grave and get him and his cohorts to give iPhone the technology to get that right.
Of course he needs to dump the system. There is going to be times you need to play 4 4 2. 5 4 1. 4 5 1 formatiom. With or without possession but with a defensive grit and dangerous counter attack style. People have been confused about formations I mentioned above. These formations are going to be needed against better teams and sometimes they are going to be the formations that make us more dangerous as a team. But what we really need is to dump berhalter.
“Playing that way might have a lower ceiling and may not regularly lead to victories over top opponents consistently,…”
Lower ceiling than what?
Agree wholeheartedly with every bit of this. It was what I was trying to state under the video post of Micheal Bradley’s post game comments. Well said and laid out Mr. Panizo.
