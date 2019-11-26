Former FC Dallas head coach Pareja out at Club Tijuana

Oscar Pareja is out as manager of Liga MX side Club Tijuana.

The club announced the news on Monday as the two parties mutually agreed to part ways. Pareja has been previously linked with a return to MLS with Orlando City as a possible destination.

Pareja was hired by Tijuana in Nov. 2018, but failed to have much success in his only stint in Liga MX. The club struggled in the Apertura this season, finishing 11th in the 19-team division.

A 7-3-8 record saw Xolos fall three points out of the final playoff spot, losing their final three matches by a combined score of 9-1.

The 51-year-old Pareja previously managed the Colorado Rapids and FC Dallas in MLS, leading Dallas to the 2016 Supporters’ Shield and U.S. Open Cup. During his six seasons in MLS, Pareja recorded a 122-68-81 record.

Should Pareja end up with Orlando City, he will certainly have his work cut out for him. The Lions finished 11th in the 12-team Eastern Conference in 2019, posting a 9-15-10 record.

Orlando City has yet to make the postseason yet in their MLS history.