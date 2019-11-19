MLS Ticker: Nashville SC acquires Lovitz, Galaxy re-signs Lletget to new contract, and more

Nashville SC and Inter Miami both didn’t wait long to make trades following the end of Tuesday’s MLS Expansion Draft.

The expansion side acquired U.S. Men’s National Team and Montreal Impact left back Daniel Lovitz in a trade. In exchange, the Impact received $50,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money, $50,000 in 2020 Targeted Allocation Money, and a 2020 international roster spot.

Lovitz fell out of favor in Montreal last season, but overall has made 84 appearances for the Impact since the start of 2017. He’s also earned 12 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team.

Galaxy re-signs Lletget to new deal

The LA Galaxy have re-signed playmaking midfielder Sebastian Lletget to a new contract.

The club announced the move Tuesday which has seen them use Targeted Allocation Money (TAM) to do so. Lletget, 27, joined the LA Galaxy during the 2015 MLS season and has made 91 starts for the club since. He’s scored 14 goals and registered 18 assists during that span.

Prior to joining the Galaxy, Lletget was with English Premier League club West Ham United from 2010-2015. Since his arrival in MLS, Lletget has moved through the ranks of the USMNT as well, earning 13 caps.

Lletget most recently played in the USMNT’s 4-1 Concacaf Nations League win over Canada on Nov. 15th.

Nashville SC trades away expansion picks

Nashville SC also added veteran goalkeeper Joe Willis in a trade with the Houston Dynamo, sending Zarek Valentin and $75,000 in 2021 Targeted Allocation Money in the opposite direction.

Willis, joined the Dynamo in 2015 and went on to make 90 appearances for the Western Conference club. He’s also spent time with D.C. United in his MLS career.

Nashville also sent recent acquisition Brandon Vazquez to FC Cincinnati, acquiring $150,000 in 2020 Targeted Allocation Money and $50,000 in 2021 General Allocation Money in exchange.

Report: Timbers reportedly add Croatian defender Zuparic

The Portland Timbers have reportedly bolstered their backline ahead of the 2020 season.

According to ESPN, the Timbers have signed HNK Rijeka center-back Dario Zuparic. Zuparic’s arrival would give the Timbers another presence in the backline, after a disappointing exit in the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs.

Zuparic, 27, began his professional career with HNK Cibalia, which was then in Croatia’s top flight. He has also spent time with Italian club Pescara before moving to Rijeka in 2017. In total, Zupraic has made 268 combined appearances, scoring seven goals and winning three professional trophies. Born in Croatia, Zuparic represented both the Bosnia & Herzegovina and Croatia Youth National Teams.

Inter Miami adds No. 3 pick in 2020 MLS SuperDraft in trade with FC Cincinnati

Inter Miami also made a trade following the draft, sending $150,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money to FC Cincinnati for the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft.

#InterMiamiCF acquires @FCCincinnati’s 2020 First Round #MLS SuperDraft pick (No. 3 overall) in exchange for $150,000 in GAM. pic.twitter.com/PrgyVoAj0B — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) November 19, 2019

The move continues a busy day for Miami after the club picked five players in the MLS Expansion Draft.

Revolution re-sign defender Brandon Bye

Brandon Bye will return to the New England Revolution in 2020.

The club announced Tuesday they’ve re-signed Bye after a strong 2019 season. It will be Bye’s third professional season with the club, as he now seeks consistent playing time under head coach Bruce Arena.

Bye was the eighth overall selection in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft by the Revolution and has played a variety of positions. He has played every position in the Revs’ backline, as well as in the midfield.

Since being drafted in 2018, Bye has totaled 54 regular-season appearances, while scoring three goals and four assists. He also made one start in the 2019 MLS Cup Playoffs, and also has U.S. Open Cup appearances under his belt.