USMNT vs. Canada: The Pregame Tailgate

A month after a historic loss in Canada, the U.S. Men’s National Team is ready for some revenge, and ready to retake control of its Concacaf Nations League group.

The Americans face Canada in Orlando tonight (7;30 P.M., ESPN2) looking to avenge last month’s 2-0 loss in Toronto. Doing so won’t be easy against a Canadian side that only needs a draw to win the group.

Also makings things more difficult for the Americans is the absence of Christian Pulisic, who is out with a hip injury. The USMNT’s attacking hopes will rest in a cast that includes Jordan Morris, Weston McKennie and Sebastian Lletget.

Be sure to check in to SBI before, during and after tonight’s match for all your news and analysis on the Nations League showdown.

Here is a closer look at all of SBI’s written and video coverage ahead of Friday’s USMNT-Canada showdown:

SBI ARTICLES

Gregg Berhalter hoping to use lessons learned in October to help the USMNT beat Canada in their Nations League rematch. (READ)

Who will the USMNT start versus Canada in Friday’s Nations League showdown? (READ)

Sergino Dest is relieved and confident heading into his first action with the USMNT since his international decision. (READ)

With Christian Pulisic out of action, the USMNT require a full team effort offensively to produce against Canada. (READ)

Alfredo Morales’ return to the USMNT gives the team a physical presence ahead of its must-win showdown against Canada. (READ)

The USMNT is facing a creativity crisis ahead of its clash with Canada. (READ)

USMNT general manager Earnie Stewart admitted that Gregg Berhalter’s job as head coach isn’t on the line pending what happens in Nations League play. (READ)

SBI VIDEOS