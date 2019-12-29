Pulisic misses Chelsea win with groin injury

Christian Pulisic missed out on Chelsea’s 2-1 London Derby win at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

The U.S. Men’s National Team playmaker did not make Frank Lampard’s 18-man squad due to a groin injury suffered on Boxing Day vs. Southampton. Despite Lampard not being able to call on the 21-year-old, Chelsea erased a first-half deficit to down Arsenal thanks to late goals from Jorginho and Tammy Abraham.

After a spell where he scored six goals in all competitions over seven matches, Pulisic has struggled to find the back of the net for the Blues. His last goal came on Nov. 27th in the UEFA Champions League at Valencia.

In total, Pulisic has six goals and five assists in all competitions this season, as he now tries to get back into Lampard’s starting XI.

Chelsea opens 2020 with a league trip to Brighton & Hove Albion on New Years Day, before hosting Nottingham Forest four days later in FA Cup play.