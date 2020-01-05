Report: Derby County interested in adding Carter-Vickers on loan

Cameron Carter-Vickers is reportedly being linked with a loan move back to the EFL Championship.

Derby County are interested in the Tottenham defender’s services after he was recalled early from a loan to Stoke City earlier this month. Carter-Vickers made 15 appearances for the Potters this season, but did not dress in the last four matches for the club.

The 21-year-old has yet to make his senior debut for Spurs and it is undecided if he will be a longterm option under Jose Mourinho.

Carter-Vickers has been loaned out four times by Tottenham since 2017, appearing for Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City and Stoke City.

In total, Carter-Vickers has made 84 appearances in between the EFL Championship, Carabao Cup, and FA Cup, scoring one goal and adding three assists.

Derby County currently has fellow U.S. Men’s National Team prospect Duane Holmes on the roster, and recently former MLS forward Wayne Rooney make his club debut.

Philip Cocu’s side are currently 17th in the Championship with 33 points in 26 matches.