SBISoccer.com

MLS, Adidas unveil new team jerseys ahead of start of 25th season

MLS, Adidas unveil new team jerseys ahead of start of 25th season

Featured

MLS, Adidas unveil new team jerseys ahead of start of 25th season

By 5 hours ago

By: |

Soccer shook hands with high fashion when MLS revealed all of the shirts for its Forward 25 campaign collaboration with Adidas ahead of New York Fashion Week on Wednesday evening in New York City.

Celebrities such as professional video gamer Ninja, Houston Texans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins, actor Colin Hanks, and rapper Murs were on hand to show off the shirts, along with former MLS players Alexi Lalas, Jack Jewsbury, Jamie Moreno, Marvell Wynne, and Mike Magee, who modeled shirts for their respective former clubs.

In addition to the streamlined look, the shirts will pay tribute to the league’s 25th season with a special shield on the sleeves, pictured below.

While some shirts have extra detail added on the tag and neck areas, all feature the incorporation of the brand’s EQT three-stripe, a nod to Adidas’ sport equipment launch in the 1990’s.

Here’s a closer look at each of the jerseys that were unveiled on Monday:

Conspicuously absent from the campaign is the Chicago Fire. After undergoing a branding overhaul it appears that the club will be sporting replica shirts on-field.

The 25th season of MLS kicks off on Saturday, February 29th.

Which of the new jerseys do you like the most? Which do you think is the worst of the bunch?

Share your thoughts below.

, Featured, Major League Soccer

Recent News

Comments

1 comment

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home