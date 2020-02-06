MLS, Adidas unveil new team jerseys ahead of start of 25th season

Soccer shook hands with high fashion when MLS revealed all of the shirts for its Forward 25 campaign collaboration with Adidas ahead of New York Fashion Week on Wednesday evening in New York City.

Celebrities such as professional video gamer Ninja, Houston Texans wide receiver Deandre Hopkins, actor Colin Hanks, and rapper Murs were on hand to show off the shirts, along with former MLS players Alexi Lalas, Jack Jewsbury, Jamie Moreno, Marvell Wynne, and Mike Magee, who modeled shirts for their respective former clubs.

In addition to the streamlined look, the shirts will pay tribute to the league’s 25th season with a special shield on the sleeves, pictured below.

While some shirts have extra detail added on the tag and neck areas, all feature the incorporation of the brand’s EQT three-stripe, a nod to Adidas’ sport equipment launch in the 1990’s.

Here’s a closer look at each of the jerseys that were unveiled on Monday:

Conspicuously absent from the campaign is the Chicago Fire. After undergoing a branding overhaul it appears that the club will be sporting replica shirts on-field.

The 25th season of MLS kicks off on Saturday, February 29th.

Which of the new jerseys do you like the most? Which do you think is the worst of the bunch?

